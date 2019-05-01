Black Hills (BKH) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect Black Hills to post earnings of $1.60 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.13. Black Hills had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The business had revenue of $501.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Black Hills to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Black Hills alerts:

BKH opened at $72.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.78. Black Hills has a twelve month low of $55.07 and a twelve month high of $74.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Black Hills’s payout ratio is 57.06%.

In other Black Hills news, insider David R. Emery sold 2,143 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total transaction of $150,310.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 205,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,400,162.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David R. Emery sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.03, for a total transaction of $540,225.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 197,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,247,966.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,143 shares of company stock worth $1,225,360. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BKH. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Black Hills in a report on Monday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $72.00 target price on shares of Black Hills and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Black Hills from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Black Hills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.50.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Black Hills (BKH) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/01/black-hills-bkh-set-to-announce-earnings-on-thursday.html.

About Black Hills

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 212,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

Read More: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Black Hills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.