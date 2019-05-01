BIOFRONTERA AG/ADR (BFRA) PT Raised to $24.00 at Lake Street Capital

BIOFRONTERA AG/ADR (NASDAQ:BFRA) had its price objective lifted by Lake Street Capital from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of BIOFRONTERA AG/ADR in a report on Tuesday, March 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BFRA opened at $15.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $322.07 million, a P/E ratio of -17.53 and a beta of 0.86. BIOFRONTERA AG/ADR has a 1 year low of $11.04 and a 1 year high of $16.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 5.58 and a current ratio of 6.28.

BIOFRONTERA AG/ADR (NASDAQ:BFRA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.48 million during the quarter. BIOFRONTERA AG/ADR had a negative net margin of 71.55% and a negative return on equity of 98.81%.

BIOFRONTERA AG/ADR

Biofrontera AG, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions and diseases caused primarily by exposure to sunlight that result in sun damage to the skin. Its principal product is Ameluz, a prescription drug for the treatment of actinic keratosis.

