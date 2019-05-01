BidaskClub Upgrades China Biologic Products (CBPO) to Strong-Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of China Biologic Products (NASDAQ:CBPO) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CBPO. Jefferies Financial Group cut China Biologic Products from a hold rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $88.00 price objective on China Biologic Products and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. ValuEngine raised China Biologic Products from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised China Biologic Products from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $78.00.

NASDAQ CBPO opened at $100.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.26. China Biologic Products has a one year low of $60.08 and a one year high of $107.44.

China Biologic Products (NASDAQ:CBPO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $114.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.35 million. China Biologic Products had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 27.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that China Biologic Products will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in China Biologic Products by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 873,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,884,000 after acquiring an additional 90,532 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in China Biologic Products by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 873,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,884,000 after acquiring an additional 90,532 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in China Biologic Products by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 737,579 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,990,000 after acquiring an additional 289,485 shares during the last quarter. Maso Capital Partners Ltd increased its holdings in China Biologic Products by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Maso Capital Partners Ltd now owns 159,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,085,000 after acquiring an additional 15,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in China Biologic Products by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,357 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. 37.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

China Biologic Products Company Profile

China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of human plasma-based biopharmaceutical products to hospitals and inoculation centers in the People's Republic of China. It offers human albumin for treating shock caused by blood loss trauma or burn; raised intracranial pressure caused by hydrocephalus or trauma; oedema or ascites caused by hepatocirrhosis and nephropathy; and neonatal hyperbilirubinemia, as well as for the prevention and treatment of low-density-lipoproteinemia.

