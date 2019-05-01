BidaskClub Upgrades China Biologic Products (CBPO) to Strong-Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of China Biologic Products (NASDAQ:CBPO) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CBPO. Jefferies Financial Group cut China Biologic Products from a hold rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $88.00 price objective on China Biologic Products and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. ValuEngine raised China Biologic Products from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised China Biologic Products from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $78.00.
NASDAQ CBPO opened at $100.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.26. China Biologic Products has a one year low of $60.08 and a one year high of $107.44.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in China Biologic Products by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 873,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,884,000 after acquiring an additional 90,532 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in China Biologic Products by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 873,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,884,000 after acquiring an additional 90,532 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in China Biologic Products by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 737,579 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,990,000 after acquiring an additional 289,485 shares during the last quarter. Maso Capital Partners Ltd increased its holdings in China Biologic Products by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Maso Capital Partners Ltd now owns 159,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,085,000 after acquiring an additional 15,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in China Biologic Products by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,357 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. 37.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
China Biologic Products Company Profile
China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of human plasma-based biopharmaceutical products to hospitals and inoculation centers in the People's Republic of China. It offers human albumin for treating shock caused by blood loss trauma or burn; raised intracranial pressure caused by hydrocephalus or trauma; oedema or ascites caused by hepatocirrhosis and nephropathy; and neonatal hyperbilirubinemia, as well as for the prevention and treatment of low-density-lipoproteinemia.
