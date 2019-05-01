BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Has $603,000 Stake in Alphabet Inc (GOOG)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 582 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 12,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,496,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Steginsky Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% during the third quarter. Steginsky Capital LLC now owns 18,507 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $22,088,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 263,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $273,162,000 after buying an additional 32,000 shares during the period. Suncoast Equity Management increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 15,662 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,220,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Hutchinson increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 1,232 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,276,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. 34.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GOOG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,342.00 to $1,435.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,354.36.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 375 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,200.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 80 shares in the company, valued at $96,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,280.51, for a total transaction of $96,038.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,601.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 834 shares of company stock valued at $986,722 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $1,188.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $884.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $970.11 and a 12 month high of $1,289.27.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The information services provider reported $11.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.51 by $1.39. The business had revenue of $36.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.36 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 19.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 47.36 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

