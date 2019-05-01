Belmond (BEL) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Belmond (NYSE:BEL) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter.

Belmond (NYSE:BEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Belmond had a positive return on equity of 4.59% and a negative net margin of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $122.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Belmond to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:BEL opened at $24.99 on Wednesday. Belmond has a 12-month low of $10.30 and a 12-month high of $25.38. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 83.30, a PEG ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Belmond from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.25.

Belmond Company Profile

Belmond Ltd. engages in the hotel and travel businesses. As of December 31, 2017, the company owned, invested in, or managed 36 deluxe hotels and resort properties in the United States, Mexico, The Caribbean, Europe, Southern Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia; 1 stand-alone restaurant in New York; 7 tourist trains in Europe, Southeast Asia, and Peru; 1 river cruise in Myanmar; and 1 canal boat business in France.

