Belden (BDC) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

Belden (NYSE:BDC) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.65-6.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.78. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.520-2.595 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.54 billion.Belden also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $5.65-6.15 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BDC. TheStreet lowered Belden from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Belden from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Longbow Research lowered Belden from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $63.27 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Belden from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Belden to $70.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $69.18.

Get Belden alerts:

BDC opened at $55.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 2.58. Belden has a 12 month low of $37.79 and a 12 month high of $76.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $587.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.17 million. Belden had a return on equity of 21.37% and a net margin of 6.22%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Belden will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.30%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Belden (BDC) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/01/belden-bdc-updates-fy19-earnings-guidance.html.

Belden Company Profile

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, and racks and enclosures for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, and building automation, as well as live production and performance, video display and digital signage, and corporate communications.

Further Reading: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Belden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.