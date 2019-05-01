Belden (BDC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Belden (NYSE:BDC) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Belden had a return on equity of 21.37% and a net margin of 6.22%. The business had revenue of $587.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $577.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. Belden’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE BDC traded up $3.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.09. The stock had a trading volume of 684,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,785. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 2.58. Belden has a fifty-two week low of $37.79 and a fifty-two week high of $76.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.30%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Belden from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Belden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Belden from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised Belden from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.18.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Belden by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,042,000 after buying an additional 3,377 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Belden by 106.9% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 99,153 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Belden by 3.9% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 81,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,851,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Belden by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,751,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $267,893,000 after acquiring an additional 66,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Belden during the third quarter worth about $1,344,000.

About Belden

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, and racks and enclosures for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, and building automation, as well as live production and performance, video display and digital signage, and corporate communications.

