BB&T Corp Trims Position in Core Laboratories (CLB)

BB&T Corp cut its position in shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 958 shares during the quarter. BB&T Corp’s holdings in Core Laboratories were worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLB. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Core Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Bremer Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of Core Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Core Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Core Laboratories in the first quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,856 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter.

CLB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Tudor Pickering raised Core Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $75.00 price target on Core Laboratories and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Core Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group set a $72.00 price target on Core Laboratories and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Core Laboratories from $76.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.45.

Shares of NYSE:CLB opened at $63.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 30.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Core Laboratories has a 52 week low of $56.72 and a 52 week high of $130.34.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $169.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.79 million. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 57.13% and a net margin of 13.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Core Laboratories will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th.

In other news, CAO Kevin Daniels sold 428 shares of Core Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total value of $28,355.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Core Laboratories Profile

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

