BB&T Corp Decreases Holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL)

BB&T Corp cut its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 431 shares during the quarter. BB&T Corp’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Interstate Bank raised its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 5,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 47,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. raised its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 14,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 79,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,144,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

In related news, insider Robert Gary Sarver sold 66,351 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.71, for a total transaction of $3,099,255.21. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,779,431.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Randall S. Theisen sold 6,358 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.17, for a total transaction of $293,548.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,869 shares in the company, valued at $1,840,751.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,459 shares of company stock worth $3,657,307 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WAL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup raised shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.88.

NYSE:WAL opened at $47.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $37.39 and a 1-year high of $64.06.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $259.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.48 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 40.08% and a return on equity of 18.24%. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “BB&T Corp Decreases Holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/01/bbt-corp-decreases-holdings-in-western-alliance-bancorporation-wal.html.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

See Also: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.