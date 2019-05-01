BB&T Co. (BBT) Holdings Lifted by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC raised its holdings in BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,139 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in BB&T were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BBT. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in BB&T by 31.6% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,412 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in BB&T in the third quarter valued at about $2,172,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in BB&T by 9.1% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 851,764 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,345,000 after acquiring an additional 71,378 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in BB&T by 1.7% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,657,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $177,517,000 after acquiring an additional 62,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in BB&T by 22.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,303,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $160,338,000 after acquiring an additional 599,074 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.17% of the company’s stock.

Get BB&T alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BBT traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.09. 195,303 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,982,046. The stock has a market cap of $39.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. BB&T Co. has a 12 month low of $40.68 and a 12 month high of $56.03.

BB&T (NYSE:BBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. BB&T had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 23.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BB&T Co. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. BB&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BBT. ValuEngine upgraded BB&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Stephens cut BB&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on BB&T from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BB&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut BB&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.49 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.49.

In related news, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 2,651 shares of BB&T stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.22, for a total value of $130,482.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director I. Patricia Henry sold 2,289 shares of BB&T stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.51, for a total value of $117,906.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,543 shares in the company, valued at $234,009.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,229 shares of company stock worth $366,432. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “BB&T Co. (BBT) Holdings Lifted by Welch & Forbes LLC” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/01/bbt-co-bbt-holdings-lifted-by-welch-forbes-llc.html.

BB&T Company Profile

BB&T Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through four segments: Community Banking Retail and Consumer Finance, Community Banking Commercial, Insurance Holdings, and Financial Services and Commercial Finance.

Featured Article: 12b-1 Fees

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT).

Receive News & Ratings for BB&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BB&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.