Bank7 (BSVN) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bank7 Corp. is the bank holding company for Bank7, operates as a community bank. It accepts deposits and makes loans, as well as provides card facilities, investments, certification of deposits, wealth management and online banking services. Bank7 Corp. is headquartered in Oklahoma City. “

Get Bank7 alerts:

Separately, Stephens reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Bank7 in a research note on Monday, February 4th.

Shares of Bank7 stock opened at $17.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $176.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10. Bank7 has a 1-year low of $10.85 and a 1-year high of $20.74.

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.58 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bank7 will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Bank7 during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Bank7 by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 3,043 shares during the last quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in Bank7 by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 29,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 4,212 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Bank7 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank7 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $158,000. 33.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank7 Company Profile

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It accepts demand, savings, checking, money market, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Swap

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bank7 (BSVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bank7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.