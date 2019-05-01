Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Stake in Compass Diversified Holdings (CODI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE:CODI) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 70,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,300 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Compass Diversified were worth $884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CODI. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lifted its position in Compass Diversified by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 89,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 17,257 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in Compass Diversified during the 4th quarter worth approximately $548,000. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its position in Compass Diversified by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,005,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,524,000 after acquiring an additional 22,500 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Compass Diversified by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 786,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,791,000 after acquiring an additional 129,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Compass Diversified by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 33,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 16,706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.37% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Compass Diversified from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th.

Compass Diversified stock opened at $16.54 on Wednesday. Compass Diversified Holdings has a one year low of $11.60 and a one year high of $18.35. The company has a market cap of $984.16 million, a P/E ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.05). Compass Diversified had a negative net margin of 0.30% and a positive return on equity of 5.13%. The business had revenue of $452.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.80 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Compass Diversified Holdings will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 18th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 17th. Compass Diversified’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Compass Diversified Company Profile

Compass Diversified Holdings LLC is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

