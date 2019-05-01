Bank of New York Mellon Corp (BK) Holdings Lifted by Cullinan Associates Inc.

Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 71,750 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $3,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 5,628 shares of the bank’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 11,040 shares of the bank’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,558 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,792 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Vining Sparks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Bank of New York Mellon to $52.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.75.

NYSE:BK opened at $49.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $46.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a fifty-two week low of $43.67 and a fifty-two week high of $58.22.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 20.69% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.60%.

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, Director Edward P. Garden sold 171,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total value of $8,990,068.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward P. Garden sold 1,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $69,472.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 206,437 shares of company stock valued at $10,815,740 in the last three months. 1.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

