Bank of Montreal Can Increases Holdings in Principal Financial Group Inc (PFG)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 950,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,487 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $47,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PFG. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 464.4% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 644.9% in the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the first quarter worth $47,000. Bremer Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 68.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Principal Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Principal Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.22.

In related news, EVP Julia M. Lawler sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.38, for a total transaction of $52,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $153,290 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PFG opened at $57.16 on Wednesday. Principal Financial Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $40.42 and a fifty-two week high of $61.12.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%.

Principal Financial Group Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

