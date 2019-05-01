Bank of America Corp DE Raises Stake in CVR Energy, Inc. (CVI)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) by 26.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,181 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,045 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in CVR Energy were worth $2,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CVR Energy during the third quarter worth about $12,000,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 43.4% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,837 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 5,703 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 12,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 69,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,402,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in CVR Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CVR Energy alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on CVI. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of CVR Energy in a research note on Monday, January 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of CVR Energy from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of CVR Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.60.

Shares of CVR Energy stock opened at $45.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.22. CVR Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.46 and a 52 week high of $47.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.61.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter. CVR Energy had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 17.66%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.58%.

WARNING: “Bank of America Corp DE Raises Stake in CVR Energy, Inc. (CVI)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright law. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/01/bank-of-america-corp-de-raises-stake-in-cvr-energy-inc-cvi.html.

CVR Energy Company Profile

CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates in Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer segments. The Petroleum segment refines and markets transportation fuels, such as gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

See Also: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI).

Receive News & Ratings for CVR Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.