Bank of America Corp (BAC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,504,687 shares, a decline of 35.7% from the March 29th total of 108,049,545 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 58,927,260 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $30.58 on Wednesday. Bank of America has a 1 year low of $22.66 and a 1 year high of $31.91. The stock has a market cap of $316.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. Bank of America had a net margin of 25.42% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The business had revenue of $23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bank of America will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.99%.

In other Bank of America news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 129,615 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total value of $3,859,934.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 243,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,254,914.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. CRA Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,320,000. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $128,471,000. Fosun International Ltd boosted its stake in Bank of America by 333.9% in the fourth quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 40,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 31,383 shares during the last quarter. Sunesis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $268,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Bank of America by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 311,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,681,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie cut shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.81 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.98.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

