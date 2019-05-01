Ballast Inc. Buys Shares of 31,464 SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPIB)

Ballast Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 31,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,075,000. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises 0.7% of Ballast Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. G&S Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 506.5% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 4,118 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SPIB opened at $34.21 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $32.70 and a 1-year high of $34.24.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/01/ballast-inc-buys-shares-of-31464-spdr-portfolio-intermediate-term-corporate-bond-etf-spib.html.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.0938 per share. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

Recommended Story: Insider Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.