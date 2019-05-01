Bailard Inc. Takes Position in Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (COLL)

Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:COLL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 644.8% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,672 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 412.6% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 11,124 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 8,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000.

Get Collegium Pharmaceutical alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on COLL. BidaskClub raised shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

In other news, Director Michael Thomas Heffernan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total value of $370,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 259,430 shares in the company, valued at $3,842,158.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In the last quarter, insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $1,176,750. Insiders own 8.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COLL opened at $13.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $464.87 million, a PE ratio of -11.71 and a beta of 0.32. Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc has a 52-week low of $13.10 and a 52-week high of $28.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $73.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.71 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 13.95% and a negative return on equity of 41.12%. The business’s revenue was up 579.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.54) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Bailard Inc. Takes Position in Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (COLL)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/01/bailard-inc-takes-position-in-collegium-pharmaceutical-inc-coll.html.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, heating, and injecting.

Recommended Story: Call Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:COLL).

Receive News & Ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.