Bailard Inc. Purchases Shares of 35,000 Ring Energy Inc (REI)

Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ring Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Ring Energy by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 158,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 29,651 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ring Energy by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,587,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,102,000 after purchasing an additional 814,599 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in Ring Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,000. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its holdings in Ring Energy by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 1,392,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,076,000 after purchasing an additional 105,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC increased its holdings in Ring Energy by 87.6% during the 4th quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,039,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,332 shares during the last quarter.

Get Ring Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN REI opened at $5.18 on Wednesday. Ring Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $4.01 and a twelve month high of $17.35.

Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $27.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.70 million.

Several research firms have issued reports on REI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ring Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Ring Energy in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ring Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.40.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/01/bailard-inc-purchases-shares-of-35000-ring-energy-inc-rei.html.

Ring Energy Company Profile

Ring Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company's proved reserves consisted of approximately 36.6 million barrel of oil equivalent. As of the above date, it also had interests in 17,408 net developed acres and 58,620 net undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties; and 19,138 net developed acres and 860 net undeveloped acres in Culberson and Reeves counties.

Featured Story: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ring Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:REI).

Receive News & Ratings for Ring Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ring Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.