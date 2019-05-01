Back seats of Automobiles need better safety equipment, Research says

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety says in a new record which safer restraint systems are necessary for the backseats of cars. The research finds that safety hasn’t kept pace with safety.

The analysis looked at 117 crashes which caused a backseat passenger that was wearing a seatbelt getting killed or hurt. The research says a lot of them could have been survivable using upgrades in style and safety equipment.

Pressure caused many chest injuries in these cases out of seatbelts.

Indicates car makers look to more complex safety technologies for example air bags that deploy from the ceiling, from the backseat.