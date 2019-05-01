B2Gold (BTG) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $3.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “B2Gold remains well on target to continue its transformational growth in 2019, It has provided guidance of gold production between 935,000 and 975,000 for 2019 supported by its planned expansion of the Fekola Mill. The company continues to focus on organic growth, unlocking potential value through possible expansion of its existing mines, development of opportunities at current projects and paying down debt.”

Get B2Gold alerts:

BTG has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet raised B2Gold from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on B2Gold in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. They set a buy rating for the company.

NYSEAMERICAN:BTG opened at $2.72 on Tuesday. B2Gold has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $3.35.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $272.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.38 million.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in B2Gold by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 137,124,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $400,403,000 after buying an additional 1,924,476 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of B2Gold by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,157,644 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,753,000 after purchasing an additional 4,820,500 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of B2Gold by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,696,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,955,000 after purchasing an additional 671,600 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of B2Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $954,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in shares of B2Gold by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 23,579,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,591 shares during the period.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Nicaragua, the Philippines, Mali, Colombia, Burkina Faso, Finland, and Namibia. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company primarily holds 80% interest in Fekola mine, an open pit gold mine located in Mali; 90% interest in Otjikoto gold mine located north of Windhoek, Namibia; Masbate gold project located in the south-east of Manila, the Philippines; and 95% interest in El Limon mine, an underground gold mine located in northwestern Nicaragua.

Featured Story: Call Option Volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on B2Gold (BTG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.