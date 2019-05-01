Axiom European Financial Debt Fund Ltd (LON:AXI) announced a dividend on Friday, April 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Friday, May 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON AXI opened at GBX 91.97 ($1.20) on Wednesday. Axiom European Financial Debt Fund has a 1 year low of GBX 0.89 ($0.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 90.97 ($1.19).

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/01/axiom-european-financial-debt-fund-ltd-axi-announces-dividend-of-gbx-1-50.html.

Further Reading: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Axiom European Financial Debt Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axiom European Financial Debt Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.