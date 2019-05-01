Axiom European Financial Debt Fund Ltd (AXI) Announces Dividend of GBX 1.50

Axiom European Financial Debt Fund Ltd (LON:AXI) announced a dividend on Friday, April 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Friday, May 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of LON AXI opened at GBX 91.97 ($1.20) on Wednesday. Axiom European Financial Debt Fund has a 1 year low of GBX 0.89 ($0.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 90.97 ($1.19).
