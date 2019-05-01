Avadel Pharmaceuticals (AVDL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 8th.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.06. Avadel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 92.29% and a negative return on equity of 126.79%. The business had revenue of $20.92 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Avadel Pharmaceuticals to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.63. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.03 and a twelve month high of $7.97. The stock has a market cap of $46.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.78.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AVDL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Laidlaw set a $2.00 target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Avadel Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.08.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products primarily for treating urology and sleep medicines in the United States, France, and Ireland. Its commercial products that are used in the hospital setting include Bloxiverz, a drug used in the operating room for the reversal of the effects of non-depolarizing neuromuscular blocking agents after surgery; Vazculep, a phenylephrine hydrochloride injection that is used for the treatment of hypotension occurring in the setting of anesthesia; and Akovaz, an ephedrine sulfate injection for treating hypotension, as well as Noctiva for treating nocturia due to nocturnal polyuria.

