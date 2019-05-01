Aurion Resources Ltd (AU) Director Purchases C$29,100.00 in Stock

Aurion Resources Ltd (CVE:AU) Director Lotan Holdings Inc. acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.97 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,517,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,291,490.

Lotan Holdings Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 25th, Lotan Holdings Inc. acquired 50,000 shares of Aurion Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,000.00.

AU stock opened at C$0.98 on Wednesday. Aurion Resources Ltd has a 52-week low of C$0.67 and a 52-week high of C$2.15. The firm has a market cap of $75.55 million and a PE ratio of -24.50.

Aurion Resources Company Profile

Aurion Resources Ltd., a Canadian exploration company, acquires and explores for precious metals, gold ores, and base metals in Finland. The company primarily holds interests in Kutuvuoma and Silasselka projects covering approximately 70,000 hectares in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt of Northern Finland.

