Augean (AUG) Trading 15.1% Higher

Augean plc (LON:AUG) shares traded up 15.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 107 ($1.40) and last traded at GBX 105.90 ($1.38). 106,660 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average session volume of 84,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 92 ($1.20).
The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85. The company has a market cap of $107.11 million and a PE ratio of 10.84.
In other Augean news, insider Roger McDowell sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 98 ($1.28), for a total value of £980,000 ($1,280,543.58).
Augean plc engages in the waste management businesses in the United Kingdom. It operates in five segments: Energy and Construction, Radioactive Waste Services, Augean Integrated Services, Augean North Sea Services, and Industry and Infrastructure. The Energy and Construction segment operates three hazardous and non-hazardous landfill operating sites that provide waste remediation, treatment, and disposal services.
