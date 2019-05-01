Auctus Growth (AUCT) Posts Earnings Results

Auctus Growth (LON:AUCT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX (1.79) (($0.02)) earnings per share for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports.

Auctus Growth stock remained flat at $GBX 32 ($0.42) during midday trading on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $854,000.00 and a P/E ratio of -26.67. Auctus Growth has a one year low of GBX 30 ($0.39) and a one year high of GBX 32 ($0.42).

Auctus Growth plc focuses on investing in unquoted companies or businesses that seek a public quotation. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

