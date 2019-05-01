AtriCure Inc. (ATRC) CFO M. Andrew Wade Sells 9,850 Shares

AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) CFO M. Andrew Wade sold 9,850 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $295,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,004,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRC opened at $30.02 on Wednesday. AtriCure Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.63 and a 52 week high of $36.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.94 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 3.78.

Get AtriCure alerts:

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The medical device company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.02). AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 15.26% and a negative net margin of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $52.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.62 million. As a group, research analysts expect that AtriCure Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRC. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of AtriCure by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,164 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of AtriCure by 225.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,187 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 15,378 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of AtriCure by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 231,738 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $8,118,000 after purchasing an additional 12,991 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AtriCure by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,182 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 8,912 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AtriCure by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 84,847 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares during the period. 90.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of AtriCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AtriCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AtriCure in a research note on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of AtriCure in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of AtriCure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.71.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/01/atricure-inc-atrc-cfo-m-andrew-wade-sells-9850-shares.html.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

Featured Article: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.