Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Sells 99 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,968,000. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 2,252,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $241,619,000 after purchasing an additional 313,735 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 4,012,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $430,548,000 after purchasing an additional 579,953 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 11,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 30,860 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,311,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.72.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $117.83 on Wednesday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $87.70 and a twelve month high of $119.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $109.54 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.17.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 55.48% and a net margin of 34.84%. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.83%.

In related news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 90,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.14, for a total transaction of $9,187,759.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 5,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.30, for a total value of $554,204.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,497,050.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 205,361 shares of company stock valued at $21,303,865. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

