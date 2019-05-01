Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Sells 148 Shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (THD)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Accuvest Global Advisors acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF during the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its position in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 77,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,402,000 after acquiring an additional 6,639 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 77,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,402,000 after acquiring an additional 6,639 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 105,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,705,000 after acquiring an additional 21,836 shares during the period. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF during the 4th quarter worth $14,140,000.

Shares of THD stock opened at $90.59 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Thailand ETF has a 1 year low of $80.99 and a 1 year high of $98.89.

