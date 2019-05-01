Aston Martin Lagonda Global (AML) Given “Outperform” Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 2,012 ($26.29) price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 107.64% from the stock’s previous close.

AML has been the subject of a number of other reports. Kepler Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Aston Martin Lagonda Global from GBX 1,450 ($18.95) to GBX 1,200 ($15.68) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price objective on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research report on Monday, April 15th. HSBC reduced their price target on Aston Martin Lagonda Global from GBX 1,550 ($20.25) to GBX 1,400 ($18.29) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Aston Martin Lagonda Global from GBX 2,000 ($26.13) to GBX 1,800 ($23.52) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price target on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,518.67 ($19.84).

Aston Martin Lagonda Global stock traded down GBX 24.40 ($0.32) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 969 ($12.66). 191,581 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,800,000. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a twelve month low of GBX 907.70 ($11.86) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,834.80 ($23.97). The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.26.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells luxury sports cars under the Aston Martin and Lagonda brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It also engages in the sale of parts; and the provision of maintenance and accident repair services, as well as the restoration of older Aston Martin model cars.

