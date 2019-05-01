Aspen Technology, Inc. (AZPN) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 55.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,702 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 55,037 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $4,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Aspen Technology in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Aspen Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in Aspen Technology by 478.4% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its holdings in Aspen Technology by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Aspen Technology by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZPN opened at $121.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.18 and a beta of 1.56. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.84 and a 1-year high of $124.96.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $148.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.38 million. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 76.36% and a net margin of 37.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AZPN. BidaskClub cut Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Benchmark raised Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 4th. KeyCorp began coverage on Aspen Technology in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Monday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.38.

In other news, Director Jr. Robert M. Whelan sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.86, for a total value of $121,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,071.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Antonio J. Pietri sold 7,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.49, for a total value of $705,881.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,670,660.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,733 shares of company stock valued at $1,057,399. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset optimization software company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

