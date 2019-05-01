ASML (ASML) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ASML from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Liberum Capital raised ASML from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered ASML from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $201.80.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML stock opened at $208.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $86.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.14. ASML has a 1-year low of $144.50 and a 1-year high of $221.66.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 22.70% and a net margin of 23.66%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that ASML will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of ASML by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 286,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,782,000 after acquiring an additional 103,681 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the 3rd quarter worth $175,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ASML by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of ASML by 101.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 4,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.25% of the company’s stock.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells Holistic Lithography solutions, which integrate its three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Applications.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.