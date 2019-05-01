Arthur J Gallagher & Co (AJG) Price Target Raised to $81.00 at Morgan Stanley

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 3.13% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AJG. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.22.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co stock opened at $83.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.91. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a fifty-two week low of $64.54 and a fifty-two week high of $84.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 14.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arthur J Gallagher & Co news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 13,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.27, for a total value of $1,078,072.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,771,428.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Johnson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.37, for a total transaction of $396,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,867,541.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,700 shares of company stock worth $3,470,046. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,674,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,450,035,000 after acquiring an additional 3,713,920 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 19,570,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,456,832,000 after purchasing an additional 259,584 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,143,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $526,486,000 after purchasing an additional 18,790 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,682,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,149,000 after purchasing an additional 115,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 6,202.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,656,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614,218 shares in the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

