Arizona State Retirement System Has $8.52 Million Position in American Water Works Company Inc (AWK)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its stake in shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,309 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $8,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new stake in American Water Works during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in American Water Works during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in American Water Works during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AWK opened at $108.19 on Wednesday. American Water Works Company Inc has a 52 week low of $77.73 and a 52 week high of $108.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.25.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 16.48%. The firm had revenue of $850.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $823.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 55.15%.

A number of research firms have commented on AWK. Wells Fargo & Co cut American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised their price target on American Water Works from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.57.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

