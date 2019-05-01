Argo Group (ARGO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.30 EPS

Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30, Morningstar.com reports. The firm had revenue of $456.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.65 million.

Shares of ARGO opened at $78.07 on Wednesday. Argo Group has a fifty-two week low of $55.10 and a fifty-two week high of $78.30.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ARGO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Argo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Boenning Scattergood restated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Argo Group in a research report on Tuesday. Compass Point upgraded Argo Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.10 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, William Blair upgraded Argo Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.70.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Argo Group during the 4th quarter valued at $133,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Argo Group during the 4th quarter valued at $4,310,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Argo Group during the 4th quarter valued at $92,065,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Argo Group during the 4th quarter valued at $7,141,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Argo Group during the 4th quarter valued at $26,321,000.

Argo Group Company Profile

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance. The company operates through following segments: Property, Liability, Professional and Specialty. The Property segment includes both property insurance and reinsurance products. The Liability segment includes a broad range of primary and excess casualty products.

