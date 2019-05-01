Ardor 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $500,313.00 (ARDR)

Ardor (CURRENCY:ARDR) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 1st. Ardor has a market cap of $66.81 million and $500,313.00 worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ardor coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0669 or 0.00001244 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Stocks.Exchange, HitBTC and Poloniex. Over the last seven days, Ardor has traded down 9.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ardor alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00020579 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00029552 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00006908 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00005286 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00001060 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000086 BTC.

DECENT (DCT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00001355 BTC.

About Ardor

Ardor uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 13th, 2016. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ArdorPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ardor’s official message board is nxtforum.org . The official website for Ardor is www.ardorplatform.org . The Reddit community for Ardor is /r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Ardor

Ardor can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, HitBTC, OKEx, Upbit, Bittrex, Poloniex, Binance and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ardor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ardor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.