Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share on Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%.

Archer Daniels Midland has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 43 consecutive years. Archer Daniels Midland has a payout ratio of 40.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Archer Daniels Midland to earn $3.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.0%.

Shares of NYSE ADM traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.59. 1,776,602 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,554,364. Archer Daniels Midland has a 1 year low of $39.16 and a 1 year high of $52.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.16). Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The business had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Archer Daniels Midland’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Archer Daniels Midland will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a $46.00 target price on shares of Archer Daniels Midland and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.10.

In other Archer Daniels Midland news, CFO Ray G. Young purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.76 per share, for a total transaction of $256,560.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano purchased 23,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.30 per share, with a total value of $1,000,691.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,152 shares in the company, valued at $24,075,129.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 89,657 shares of company stock valued at $3,765,251 over the last 90 days. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Archer Daniels Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

