Arch Capital Group (ACGL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 13.91% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.69 EPS.

Arch Capital Group stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.04. The company had a trading volume of 16,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,092,814. Arch Capital Group has a 1-year low of $24.79 and a 1-year high of $34.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.

ACGL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Arch Capital Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Sunday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. BidaskClub cut shares of Arch Capital Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arch Capital Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

In related news, SVP W Preston Hutchings sold 37,500 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total value of $1,220,625.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,025,130.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Yiorgos Lillikas sold 2,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total transaction of $64,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,654,212.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 44,648 shares of company stock worth $1,451,332 in the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

