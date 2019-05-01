ARC Resources (ARX) PT Lowered to C$16.00

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 92.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ARX. GMP Securities increased their price objective on ARC Resources from C$12.75 to C$14.25 in a report on Friday, February 8th. TD Securities cut their price objective on ARC Resources from C$14.00 to C$13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on ARC Resources from C$18.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. CIBC cut their price objective on ARC Resources from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded ARC Resources from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th.

Shares of TSE:ARX traded down C$0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$8.33. 2,270,880 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,170,613. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.74. ARC Resources has a 52-week low of C$7.38 and a 52-week high of C$15.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$554.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$436.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ARC Resources will post 0.419999980533025 EPS for the current year.

About ARC Resources

ARC Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and holds interest in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Cardium properties in the Pembina area of Alberta.

