Apple (AAPL) Given New $240.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $234.00 to $240.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.81% from the stock’s previous close.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, January 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $182.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Sunday, March 31st. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.69 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $207.63.

NASDAQ:AAPL traded up $12.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $212.75. 22,462,392 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,766,355. The stock has a market cap of $1,005.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.14. Apple has a twelve month low of $142.00 and a twelve month high of $233.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.09. Apple had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 50.92%. The firm had revenue of $58.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple will post 11.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,521 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.71, for a total transaction of $255,086.91. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,134,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,317,978.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Luca Maestri sold 51,138 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.61, for a total transaction of $10,054,242.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,396,551.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 614 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Truehand Inc bought a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, INR Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. 57.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

