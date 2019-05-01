ANZ (ANZBY) Downgraded by Goldman Sachs Group to Neutral

ANZ (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) was downgraded by stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of ANZ from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ANZ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ANZ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of ANZ from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Get ANZ alerts:

OTCMKTS:ANZBY opened at $19.21 on Wednesday. ANZ has a one year low of $15.98 and a one year high of $22.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.26.

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited provides various banking and financial products and services. The company's Australia division offers retail products and services to consumers through the branch network, mortgage specialists, contact centers, and third party brokers, as well as self-service channels, such as Internet banking, phone banking, ATMs, Website, and digital banking; and banking products and financial services, including asset financing to medium to large commercial customers, agribusiness customers, small business owners, high net worth individuals, and family groups.

Further Reading: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for ANZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.