Antero Resources (AR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $7.08

Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.08 and last traded at $7.10, with a volume of 236023 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.25.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Antero Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Cowen started coverage on Antero Resources in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank restated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Tudor Pickering lowered Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $19.00 price objective on Antero Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.19.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.67% and a negative net margin of 9.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Antero Resources Corp will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Paul M. Rady purchased 12,239 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.34 per share, for a total transaction of $102,073.26. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 9,579,520 shares in the company, valued at $79,893,196.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 3,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. RDL Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Antero Resources by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. RDL Financial Inc. now owns 21,519 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in Antero Resources by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 23,361 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 2,606 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its holdings in Antero Resources by 4.5% in the first quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 66,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 2,864 shares during the period. Finally, QS Investors LLC lifted its holdings in Antero Resources by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 23,117 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 3,280 shares during the period. 98.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Antero Resources (AR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $7.08” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/01/antero-resources-ar-sets-new-52-week-low-at-7-08.html.

About Antero Resources (NYSE:AR)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 486,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; 125,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale; and 209,000 net acres of Marcellus Shale leasehold.

See Also: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.