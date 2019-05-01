Anika Therapeutics Inc (ANIK) Holdings Reduced by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG cut its stake in Anika Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ANIK) by 53.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,049 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 119,335 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Anika Therapeutics were worth $3,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 3.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,136,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,112,000 after acquiring an additional 78,532 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 2.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 997,485 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,074,000 after acquiring an additional 19,916 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 861,569 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,340,000 after acquiring an additional 8,799 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 861,569 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,340,000 after acquiring an additional 8,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMI Asset Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 322,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,825,000 after acquiring an additional 4,243 shares during the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Anika Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, CEO Joseph G. Darling bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.20 per share, with a total value of $33,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 22,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $744,875.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raymond J. Land sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total transaction of $132,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,875.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ANIK opened at $31.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $470.99 million, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.40. Anika Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $28.54 and a fifty-two week high of $46.59.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $27.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.22 million. Anika Therapeutics had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 10.54%. Anika Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Anika Therapeutics Inc will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

ANIK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Sidoti set a $35.00 price target on shares of Anika Therapeutics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Barrington Research dropped their price target on shares of Anika Therapeutics to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, First Analysis downgraded shares of Anika Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Anika Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/01/anika-therapeutics-inc-anik-holdings-reduced-by-deutsche-bank-ag.html.

About Anika Therapeutics

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides orthopedic medicines for patients with degenerative orthopedic diseases and traumatic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutic products based on its proprietary hyaluronic acid (HA) technology.

See Also: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANIK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anika Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ANIK).

Receive News & Ratings for Anika Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anika Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.