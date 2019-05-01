Analysts Set Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX) PT at $204.23

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $204.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VRTX shares. BidaskClub upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 4th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $209.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, SVP Paul M. Silva sold 4,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.02, for a total transaction of $794,273.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,159,889.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 5,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.75, for a total value of $1,022,162.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,592,436. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 207,893 shares of company stock valued at $37,986,968 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 494,734 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $91,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 15,110 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $7,993,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 51,748 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,506,000 after acquiring an additional 7,308 shares during the period. Finally, Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

VRTX stock opened at $168.98 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $144.07 and a 52-week high of $195.81. The company has a market cap of $44.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.64.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 24.15% and a net margin of 68.81%. The company had revenue of $857.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $853.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

Read More: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.