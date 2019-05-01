Analysts Set Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT) PT at $198.75

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirty-one analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $198.75.
SRPT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 5th. HC Wainwright set a $267.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott set a $200.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $164.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $168.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th.
In other news, SVP David T. Howton sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $4,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,367,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sandesh Mahatme sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $9,425,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,679,105. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 160,000 shares of company stock valued at $22,089,950. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of SRPT opened at $116.94 on Friday. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $75.83 and a 52 week high of $176.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.42 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 8.21, a quick ratio of 7.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.
Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by ($0.97). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 120.22% and a negative return on equity of 36.73%. The company had revenue of $84.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.37) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -4.71 earnings per share for the current year.
About Sarepta Therapeutics
Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its products pipeline include Golodirsen, a product candidate that binds to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, which results in exclusion or skipping of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations; and Casimersen, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene.
