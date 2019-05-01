Analysts Set Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT) PT at $198.75

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirty-one analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $198.75.

SRPT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 5th. HC Wainwright set a $267.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott set a $200.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $164.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $168.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, SVP David T. Howton sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $4,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,367,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sandesh Mahatme sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $9,425,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,679,105. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 160,000 shares of company stock valued at $22,089,950. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 87,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,448,000 after acquiring an additional 33,150 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,177,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,666,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $317,766,000 after acquiring an additional 826,449 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares during the period. 95.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SRPT opened at $116.94 on Friday. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $75.83 and a 52 week high of $176.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.42 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 8.21, a quick ratio of 7.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by ($0.97). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 120.22% and a negative return on equity of 36.73%. The company had revenue of $84.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.37) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its products pipeline include Golodirsen, a product candidate that binds to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, which results in exclusion or skipping of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations; and Casimersen, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene.

Featured Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.