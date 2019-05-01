Analysts Set Rite Aid Co. (RAD) Price Target at $44.00

Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on RAD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Rite Aid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Rite Aid in a research report on Thursday, April 18th.

Get Rite Aid alerts:

Shares of NYSE RAD opened at $9.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.68. Rite Aid has a 12-month low of $8.60 and a 12-month high of $42.40.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.40. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.56 billion. Rite Aid had a negative return on equity of 1.21% and a negative net margin of 1.95%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Rite Aid will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in shares of Rite Aid by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 82,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rite Aid by 111.9% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 37,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Rite Aid by 111.8% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 42,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Rite Aid in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rite Aid in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. 45.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rite Aid

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and a range of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, and other every day and convenience products.

Featured Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Rite Aid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rite Aid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.