Analysts Set Rite Aid Co. (RAD) Price Target at $44.00

Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.00.
Several analysts have issued reports on RAD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Rite Aid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Rite Aid in a research report on Thursday, April 18th.
Shares of NYSE RAD opened at $9.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.68. Rite Aid has a 12-month low of $8.60 and a 12-month high of $42.40.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in shares of Rite Aid by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 82,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rite Aid by 111.9% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 37,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Rite Aid by 111.8% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 42,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Rite Aid in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rite Aid in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. 45.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Rite Aid
Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and a range of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, and other every day and convenience products.
