Analysts Set Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (HII) PT at $250.15

Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $250.15.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HII. Barclays cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $245.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Monday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company.

In related news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 2,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.66, for a total transaction of $528,500.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,660 shares in the company, valued at $930,415.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $121,950.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,079,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,451 shares of company stock valued at $2,602,287. 2.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 425.0% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,545,657 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $294,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,220 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 511,604 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $131,012,000 after purchasing an additional 118,953 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 93.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 226,214 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,046,000 after purchasing an additional 109,027 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $13,581,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 198.2% in the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 94,075 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,492,000 after purchasing an additional 62,527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HII opened at $222.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.14. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a fifty-two week low of $173.80 and a fifty-two week high of $262.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The aerospace company reported $4.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 49.48% and a net margin of 10.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 14.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

