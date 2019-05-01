Analysts Set Cardtronics PLC (CATM) Price Target at $35.25

Shares of Cardtronics PLC (NASDAQ:CATM) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.25.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CATM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cardtronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Cardtronics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Cardtronics in a report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded Cardtronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Cardtronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 11th.

CATM stock opened at $35.76 on Friday. Cardtronics has a 52-week low of $23.48 and a 52-week high of $39.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.34.

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.10. Cardtronics had a return on equity of 21.80% and a net margin of 0.27%. The business had revenue of $327.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cardtronics will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Cardtronics by 0.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 57,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Cardtronics by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cardtronics by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Cardtronics by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 90,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Cardtronics by 15.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter.

Cardtronics Company Profile

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, and train stations.

