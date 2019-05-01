Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI) Shares Bought by Ashfield Capital Partners LLC

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 2.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 110,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,132 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices accounts for 1.3% of Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $11,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 31,687,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,929,807,000 after purchasing an additional 496,719 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,222,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,164,841,000 after purchasing an additional 950,203 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,194,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,561,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,088 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,775,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $667,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,791,733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $497,104,000 after purchasing an additional 109,661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Analog Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Analog Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.67.

In related news, SVP Margaret K. Seif sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.47, for a total transaction of $271,269.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,463,222.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Eileen Wynne sold 2,736 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.28, for a total value of $288,046.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $514,608.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 104,820 shares of company stock valued at $11,221,014 over the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ADI stock opened at $116.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $42.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.25. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.62 and a 1-year high of $118.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 25.42%. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

