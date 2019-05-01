Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI) Position Lifted by Page Arthur B

Page Arthur B raised its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 0.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices makes up approximately 2.8% of Page Arthur B’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Page Arthur B’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $3,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 9,766.7% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 91.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Analog Devices news, Director James Champy sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.04, for a total value of $488,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,510 shares in the company, valued at $2,014,350.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Martin Cotter sold 680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.62, for a total value of $74,541.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 173 shares in the company, valued at $18,964.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 104,820 shares of company stock valued at $11,221,014. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $116.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.25. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.62 and a 12-month high of $118.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 25.42%. Analog Devices’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Analog Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Analog Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Bank of America upgraded Analog Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Analog Devices to $126.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.67.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

